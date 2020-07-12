'Star Trek: Lower Decks' trailer shows space as 'the funnest frontier'
Sunday, 12 July 2020
30 minutes ago) Space: the funnest frontier?!
That's how Ensign Boimler, a lower deck crew member of the U.S.S. Cerritos, describes it. And if the trailer for this new animated Star Trek show is any indication, we believe it.
CBS All Access released a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks on Sunday. It features the antics and adventures of ...
