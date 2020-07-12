The 'Palm Springs' memes that perfectly describe life in quarantine
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () In the new movie Palm Springs, Andy Samberg's character Nyles and Cristin Milioti's Sarah wake up to the same day, every day, which Nyles describes as "one of those infinite time loop situations you might have heard about."
For everyone still following stay-at-home orders, that description also feels like it applies to life in...
It's Friday and that means our favorite movie aficionado and syndicated film critic Ryan Jay is here! He shares all the best movies to get you and your popcorn ready for this weekend. Ryan's movies of..