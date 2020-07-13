Global  
 

Telsa’s idea of a ‘cheaper’ Model Y is a long range single motor version

The Next Web Monday, 13 July 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter earlier today to let the world know that there is not going to be a cheaper version of the Model Y. Prior to the launch of the Model Y, Tesla said that it would effectively mirror the pricing structure of its Model 3 sedan. The only difference would be a price bump of around $5,000 at each spec level. However, that’s not going to be the case as Musk says the range of a more affordable “standard range” Model Y would be “too low,” Electrek reports. [Read: Honda to buy a tiny stake…

