What was the better investment in 1985: Super Mario Bros or Apple stock? Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Wanna hear something disgusting? A vintage copy of Super Mario Bros. on the NES was just sold at auction for $114,000. Admittedly, it’s one of the most influential games ever (it introduces Mario to the world) and the specific copy was given a 9.4 grading, which means it’s in near-perfect condition. Oh, and there’s some weird technicality about a cardboard hanger tag that makes it super rare. But still… $114,000? This got me thinking — how good of an investment would it have been buying a copy of Super Mario Bros. and leaving it somewhere safe for 20-odd years? Well, I’m going to find out.…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Mario Games That Need To Be Remastered



With the news that various Mario games may be getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, we have a few ideas for what titles need to be revisited! For this list, we’ll be going over the games from.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:50 Published 3 weeks ago Art of the Meal: Chloe Rose Makes Super Mario Bros Art With Hot Sauces



In this episode of Art of the Meal, YouTube artist Chloe Rose opens a mystery box from Thrillist, including several different hot sauces for her to create a piece of art with. With her paintbrushes and.. Credit: Thrillist Duration: 07:13 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this