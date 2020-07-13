Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What was the better investment in 1985: Super Mario Bros or Apple stock?

The Next Web Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Wanna hear something disgusting? A vintage copy of Super Mario Bros. on the NES was just sold at auction for $114,000. Admittedly, it’s one of the most influential games ever (it introduces Mario to the world) and the specific copy was given a 9.4 grading, which means it’s in near-perfect condition. Oh, and there’s some weird technicality about a cardboard hanger tag that makes it super rare. But still… $114,000? This got me thinking — how good of an investment would it have been buying a copy of Super Mario Bros. and leaving it somewhere safe for 20-odd years? Well, I’m going to find out.…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Mario Games That Need To Be Remastered [Video]

Top 10 Mario Games That Need To Be Remastered

With the news that various Mario games may be getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, we have a few ideas for what titles need to be revisited! For this list, we’ll be going over the games from..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:50Published
Art of the Meal: Chloe Rose Makes Super Mario Bros Art With Hot Sauces [Video]

Art of the Meal: Chloe Rose Makes Super Mario Bros Art With Hot Sauces

In this episode of Art of the Meal, YouTube artist Chloe Rose opens a mystery box from Thrillist, including several different hot sauces for her to create a piece of art with. With her paintbrushes and..

Credit: Thrillist     Duration: 07:13Published

Tweets about this