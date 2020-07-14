Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Google might be the next major company to invest in India‘s Reliance Jio Platform. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the Indian company. This comes just a day after Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the firm will invest $10 billion in the Indian market over the next five to seven years. If the Jio investment goes ahead, it will cover 40% of the said investment capital. [Read: Google promises to invest $10B in India over the next ‘5 to 7 years’] Jio Platforms have already raised more than $15.8 billion this…