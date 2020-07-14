Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Google might be the next major company to invest in India‘s Reliance Jio Platform. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the Indian company. This comes just a day after Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the firm will invest $10 billion in the Indian market over the next five to seven years. If the Jio investment goes ahead, it will cover 40% of the said investment capital. [Read: Google promises to invest $10B in India over the next ‘5 to 7 years’] Jio Platforms have already raised more than $15.8 billion this…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Google 👓 View full article

