Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms

The Next Web Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Google might be the next major company to invest in India‘s Reliance Jio Platform. According to Bloomberg, the search giant is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the Indian company. This comes just a day after Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the firm will invest $10 billion in the Indian market over the next five to seven years. If the Jio investment goes ahead, it will cover 40% of the said investment capital. [Read: Google promises to invest $10B in India over the next ‘5 to 7 years’] Jio Platforms have already raised more than $15.8 billion this…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Google
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amplifi’s Lewis Looks To Reboot Seller Relationship With Cost, Flexibility In Mind [Video]

Amplifi’s Lewis Looks To Reboot Seller Relationship With Cost, Flexibility In Mind

At a time when TV networks' programming plans are on the ropes, is there an opportunity for ad buyers to rebalance the relationship between buy side and sell side? We have already seen the annual..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:58Published
Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know [Video]

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)  raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms https://t.co/LiT89yPwXU https://t.co/AFvIY0I6Pf 5 minutes ago

goobric

Goo Bric aka Mike RT @thenextweb: Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/HHLadB66nX 20 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms - https://t.co/aJzWpJ9CtJ #LatestComments https://t.co/BuS1IHZ50D 29 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms https://t.co/XeTfL91eRJ https://t.co/RZDTxIvxTn 37 minutes ago

ZoneTechIO

Zone Tech IO Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms https://t.co/uivfiTdw0u https://t.co/aguUvI6jWR 37 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/HHLadB66nX 42 minutes ago

HardFork

Hard Fork | by TNW Google reportedly in talks to make $4B investment into Jio Platforms https://t.co/pEuAdZDGjn 46 minutes ago