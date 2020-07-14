Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom

Mashable Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Showbiz Kids opens with a statistic: "Every year, over 20,000 child actors audition for roles in Hollywood. Ninety-five percent of them don't book a single job." The new HBO documentary decides to focus primarily on the five percent of young actors who do get roles (and big ones, too) by pasting together archival news footage,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Showbiz Kids trailer [Video]

Showbiz Kids trailer

Showbiz Kids trailer - Plot synopsis: SHOWBIZ KIDS is executive produced by Bill Simmons and written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter, whose childhood experiences in show business inspired..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this

LeeCaraher

LeeCaraher HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/ri88UsSANS via @mashable 5 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/FQEuuERRyX Showbiz… https://t.co/vC7NWOVCYI 13 hours ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/XgcZtt3h8x 13 hours ago

JeffersonFaudan

Jefferson Faudan HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/3DGVcPapd1 13 hours ago

Lil_Nerd_Face

Lil Nerd Face HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/vvj0EReWod #news… https://t.co/hWrNHwBIFT 13 hours ago

NikkiMarshall8

Nikki Marshall HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/mJ2K2p7qpC https://t.co/FEy2s1YEuv 13 hours ago

Chuckhall39

Chuck Hall HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/Pir3OQREty 15 hours ago

chweeks

Cheikh Lo HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/Bnu6GLJ4GR https://t.co/bYX4RNpRcS 18 hours ago