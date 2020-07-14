You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Showbiz Kids trailer



Showbiz Kids trailer - Plot synopsis: SHOWBIZ KIDS is executive produced by Bill Simmons and written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter, whose childhood experiences in show business inspired.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this LeeCaraher HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/ri88UsSANS via @mashable 5 hours ago Stanley Ng Kok Wah HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/FQEuuERRyX Showbiz… https://t.co/vC7NWOVCYI 13 hours ago Erik van Erne HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/XgcZtt3h8x 13 hours ago Jefferson Faudan HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/3DGVcPapd1 13 hours ago Lil Nerd Face HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/vvj0EReWod #news… https://t.co/hWrNHwBIFT 13 hours ago Nikki Marshall HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/mJ2K2p7qpC https://t.co/FEy2s1YEuv 13 hours ago Chuck Hall HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/Pir3OQREty 15 hours ago Cheikh Lo HBO's ‘Showbiz Kids’ attempts to shine a light on the dark side of child stardom https://t.co/Bnu6GLJ4GR https://t.co/bYX4RNpRcS 18 hours ago