UK government bans telecoms from buying Huawei 5G equipment Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The UK had a change of heart about Huawei.



On Tuesday, the UK government announced it has banned mobile providers in the country from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after the end of 2020. And it said all Huawei 5G equipment must be removed from their networks by 2027.



The decision comes six months after the UK allowed...


