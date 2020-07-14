Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK government bans telecoms from buying Huawei 5G equipment

Mashable Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The UK had a change of heart about Huawei. 

On Tuesday, the UK government announced it has banned mobile providers in the country from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after the end of 2020. And it said all Huawei 5G equipment must be removed from their networks by 2027. 

The decision comes six months after the UK allowed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Huawei launches campaign in the UK [Video]

Huawei launches campaign in the UK

Huawei launches campaign in the UK The Chinese telecommunications company launched a newspaper and internet campaign in recognition of the landmark, as it reaffirmed its commitment to provide "the best..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published
UK set to reconsider Huawei deal [Video]

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal

UK set to reconsider Huawei deal The intention to re-evaluate the decision was revealed shortly after the USA imposed sanctions on the company, as it seeks to prevent computer chips based on American..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

The UK will remove Huawei equipment from its 5G networks by 2027

 The UK doesn’t want Huawei’s telecommunications equipment anymore. Oliver Dowden, the UK government’s culture secretary, said mobile operators shouldn’t...
engadget Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe VergeTamworth Herald

Tweets about this