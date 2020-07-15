Global  
 

We read Mary Trump's book about Donald Trump so you don't have to

Mashable Wednesday, 15 July 2020
As a keen student of the shitshow formerly known as the daily news, you may have noticed the president's niece has a book out this weekToo Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man is the first tell-all written by one of Donald Trump's relatives. The fact that Mary Trump is a psychologist with a...
