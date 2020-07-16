Global  
 

Twitter releases statement about crypto scam hack, keeps affected users locked out

Mashable Thursday, 16 July 2020
Twitter has released an official statement on the hack that saw some of the biggest accounts on the platform pushing a bitcoin scam.

On Wednesday, verified accounts including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West were hacked to tweet links to a bitcoin address, promising that anyone who...
 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...

