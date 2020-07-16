Netflix's 'Project Power' trailer has Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt taking their superpower pills Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Everyone would love to be a superhero, right? Netflix is seizing upon that everlasting supergenre and offering the chance up in pill form.



The streaming giant dropped a wildly OTT trailer for upcoming film Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, which hinges around a company selling... 👓 View full article

