Netflix's 'Project Power' trailer has Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt taking their superpower pills
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Everyone would love to be a superhero, right? Netflix is seizing upon that everlasting supergenre and offering the chance up in pill form.
The streaming giant dropped a wildly OTT trailer for upcoming film Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, which hinges around a company selling...
Related videos from verified sources
|
Project Power Movie
Project Power Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What would you risk for five minutes of pure power?
On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:54Published
|
Project Power on Netflix - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix action thriller movie Project Power, directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. It stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Machine..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:41Published
