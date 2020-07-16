EU top court bans US-EU data sharing deal over surveillance fears Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The EU‘s Court of Justice has struck down its Privacy Shield pact with the United States due to concerns about US surveillance. In a statement on Thursday, EU judges said the data-sharing agreement doesn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of the bloc’s citizens. “The limitations on the protection of personal data arising from the domestic law of the United States on the access and use by US public authorities… are not circumscribed in a way that satisfies requirements that are essentially equivalent to those required under EU law,” the court said in a statement. #ECJ: the Decision on the adequacy of the…



