There’s yet another proposal for an EV charger emoji Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Ahead of world emoji day tomorrow, American electric vehicle charging provider, Electrify America, is having another stab at getting the Unicode Consortium to approve an EV charger emoji. At present, the only emoji that has anything to do with powering or fueling a vehicle is the gas pump emoji: ⛽️. But times are changing, carmakers are transitioning to battery electric drivetrains and the automotive world is attempting to clean up its act. The gas pump emoji‘s days are numbered it would seem. With that, Electrify America is proposing an EV charging emoji to take its place. Take a look at…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this