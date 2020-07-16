Two days with the Vivo X50 Pro: a gorgeous phone with a promising camera Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Vivo‘s launching its ambitious X50 pro smartphone with a gimbal-supported camera today in India. While the company’s pushing the camera to be the centerpiece of the show, the build and design of the phone are charming. I’ve been using the device for less than two days, and it has left a good impression in a lot of areas, including the camera. Before I talk about all that, let’s look at the specifications of the device: Specifications: Screen: 6.56-inch full HD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel gimbal-supported main sensor + 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor (120-degree field of…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

