Why the U.S. heat wave will be so long and persistent
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () A persistent heat wave is creeping across the U.S.
The heat started in the South and Southwest — baking Phoenix in at least 110-degree Fahrenheit temperatures for 11 straight days — and will migrate into the Midwest, East Coast, and parts of the South this weekend and beyond, triggering warnings of "Excess Heat" from the...
If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the...