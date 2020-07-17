Global  
 

British Airways is the latest to kill off its ‘gas-guzzling’ fleet of iconic Boeing 747s

The Next Web Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Earlier this month, people familiar with aviation giant Boeing’s inner workings said that the company was close to ceasing production of its Goliath of the skies, the 747, citing a drop in demand. With recent news that British Airways is retiring its entire fleet of the four-engined behemoths that future is becoming a reality sooner than expected. In a letter to employees, British Airways said it is immediately pulling all 28 of its Boeing 747s rigs from service, Airline Geeks reports. The move comes in response to the changing travel patterns and a drop in passenger numbers brought on by…

This story continues at The Next Web
