'Ghost of Tsushima' is a cinematic step forward in action-adventure storytelling
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
I was not prepared for the emotional power of Ghost of Tsushima, nor for it’s lushness and hyper-visual, dreamlike fantasy. “Affecting” is a word I used a lot to describe it to my colleagues, because the journey of Jin Sakai did affect meTsushima draws on the legacy of samurai movies to create a game that translates that...
