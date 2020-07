'Paper Mario: The Origami King' is as close as we've gotten to the beloved originals Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Following the release of the first two Paper Mario games in the early 2000s, a single question has haunted each subsequent release: “Does it play like the first two?”



The answer for each game, from 2007’s Super Paper Mario to 2020’s Paper Mario: The Origami King, is disappointingly simple: No.



Now, Paper Mario: The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this