OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds review: Sound sacrificed for battery life Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

My admiration for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is no secret — I wrote a bloody love letter to it. So, when rumors of a new OnePlus neck bud started earlier this year, I was excited to see improvements the company might’ve brought. Alas, the Chinese smartphone company decided to release a budget successor to the Bullets Wireless 2 — the Bullets Wireless Z. The new neckband was priced at $49 as compared to $99 of the Wireless 2. OnePlus justified the low pricing with a bigger battery and comparatively inferior sound. Design and functionality If you’ve seen or used…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

