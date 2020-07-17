Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video mapping viral trends of the decade by state is a wild trip down memory lane

Mashable Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Remember Flappy Bird? "Gangam Style?" Rebecca Black's unstoppable ear-worm "Friday?"  

Somehow, despite feeling like a lifetime ago, all those viral hits happened this decade. 

Using Google's annual "Year in Search" summary, the YouTube channel V1 Analytics created a video that recapped the viral trends of the decade —...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Need some nightmare fuel? Watch this high school's Pennywise-themed dance routine [Video]

Need some nightmare fuel? Watch this high school's Pennywise-themed dance routine

19-year-old Aspenn Kite is currently going viral on TikTok after sharing an old performance by her high school dance team —.which featured dozens of girls dressed as terrifying killer clowns.The..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this