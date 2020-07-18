Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe is appropriately, savagely mocked

Kristina ♡ RT @atrupar: Marco Rubio’s tribute to John Lewis obliviously features a photo of him and Elijah Cummings. He even made it his avatar. https… 3 seconds ago Trina B RT @SethAbramson: Why is *every Republican* so bad at this? Here's Marco Rubio offering his condolences over the death of John Lewis atop a… 3 seconds ago GP RT @MarkHarrisNYC: "Siri, are any of these John Lewis?"--Marco Rubio https://t.co/3gJXjFECqz 6 seconds ago Georgia Mathers RT @AngrierWHStaff: Marco Rubio just “all black people look alike’d” John Lewis. How do you even make this mistake? https://t.co/1ab61rTu… 7 seconds ago My Political Sanity RT @AmandiOnAir: This utter fool, ⁦@marcorubio⁩, just tweeted a photo of himself & Elijah Cummings when he was referring to John Lewis. I… 7 seconds ago JaneBrenda RT @TheTweetOfJohn: Marco Rubio tweets a tribute to John Lewis using the photo of a different black congressman https://t.co/AslvRVh3Fl 7 seconds ago World News RT @washingtonpost: Marco Rubio tweets a tribute to John Lewis using a photo of Elijah Cummings https://t.co/uJ0FEHrAxL 7 seconds ago Jason™ RT @Rob_Flaherty: Marco Rubio is honoring John Lewis by making his profile picture a photo of him with Elijah Cummings https://t.co/NKa40nR… 9 seconds ago