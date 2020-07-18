Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marco Rubio's John Lewis tribute gaffe is appropriately, savagely mocked

Mashable Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
On Saturday, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) inserted both of his feet into his mouth with a poorly executed tribute to late civil rights legend, John Lewis (D-GA). 

In a since-deleted tweet, Rubio shared a photo of himself and Elijah Cummings (D-MD), another late, highly celebrated Black lawmaker, captioning the image: "It was an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Marco Rubio Tweets Heartfelt Tribute to Rep. John Lewis — Featuring Photo of Rubio and . . . Elijah Cummings

Marco Rubio Tweets Heartfelt Tribute to Rep. John Lewis — Featuring Photo of Rubio and . . . Elijah Cummings Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio gave a heartfelt tribute to deceased civil rights advocate Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, but there was one major problem.
Mediaite Also reported by •TMZ.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

SPN_Spidey

Kristina ♡ RT @atrupar: Marco Rubio’s tribute to John Lewis obliviously features a photo of him and Elijah Cummings. He even made it his avatar. https… 3 seconds ago

tree310

Trina B RT @SethAbramson: Why is *every Republican* so bad at this? Here's Marco Rubio offering his condolences over the death of John Lewis atop a… 3 seconds ago

GP76335748

GP RT @MarkHarrisNYC: "Siri, are any of these John Lewis?"--Marco Rubio https://t.co/3gJXjFECqz 6 seconds ago

mathers_georgia

Georgia Mathers RT @AngrierWHStaff: Marco Rubio just “all black people look alike’d” John Lewis. How do you even make this mistake? https://t.co/1ab61rTu… 7 seconds ago

mypoliticsanity

My Political Sanity RT @AmandiOnAir: This utter fool, ⁦@marcorubio⁩, just tweeted a photo of himself & Elijah Cummings when he was referring to John Lewis. I… 7 seconds ago

JaneBrenda11

JaneBrenda RT @TheTweetOfJohn: Marco Rubio tweets a tribute to John Lewis using the photo of a different black congressman https://t.co/AslvRVh3Fl 7 seconds ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @washingtonpost: Marco Rubio tweets a tribute to John Lewis using a photo of Elijah Cummings https://t.co/uJ0FEHrAxL 7 seconds ago

yuusharo

Jason™ RT @Rob_Flaherty: Marco Rubio is honoring John Lewis by making his profile picture a photo of him with Elijah Cummings https://t.co/NKa40nR… 9 seconds ago