Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé's Disney+ visual album 'Black Is King' gets a dazzling full trailer

Mashable Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Curious to know more about Beyoncé's upcoming "visual album" release on Disney+? This trailer has you covered.

Drawing inspiration from her work on The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé put together a live action reimagining of the classic Disney story in Black Is King. This trailer is more about highlighting the vibe than it is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tina Knowles-Lawson defends Beyonce amid cultural appropriation claims [Video]

Tina Knowles-Lawson defends Beyonce amid cultural appropriation claims

Tina Knowles-Lawson has insisted her daughter Beyonce has a "right to her heritage" after trolls attacked her for "appropriating black culture" in her new visual album, Black Is King.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Tina Knowles fait taire les critiques sur sa fille Beyoncé [Video]

Tina Knowles fait taire les critiques sur sa fille Beyoncé

Tina Knowles a répondu aux critiques émises sur l'album visuel de sa fille Beyoncé "Black Is King " et a expliqué que cette dernière a fait tout son possible pour promouvoir les créateurs..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:40Published
BLACK IS KING movie [Video]

BLACK IS KING movie

BLACK IS KING movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This visual album from Beyonce reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Beyonce Debuts New Trailer & Poster for Visual Album 'Black Is King' - Watch! (Video)

 Beyonce‘s Black Is King trailer is here! Parkwood Entertainment and Disney+ released the new trailer and poster for the visual, which will premiere globally on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

VictorKontos

Victor Kontos RT @THR: Beyoncé has written, directed and executive produced #BlackIsKing, which will debut globally on the streaming service on July 31,… 5 minutes ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Beyoncé has written, directed and executive produced #BlackIsKing, which will debut globally on the streaming servi… https://t.co/EMrAQWyJh0 26 minutes ago

WickedLocalLex

WickedLocalLex How to watch Beyonc�'s new visual album 'Black is King' on Disney+ https://t.co/gJaftTb6le 1 day ago