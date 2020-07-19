Global  
 

'Saved By the Bell' stars flip out as they re-watch scenes from the classic series

Mashable Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
How would you feel if you sat down and watched a 30-years-younger version of yourself at work?

Try keeping that in mind as you watch Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez – Saved By the Bell's Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively – witness their younger selves at work in select scenes from the '90s series. It's a cute...
