Linkin Park gets Twitter to take down a video Trump retweeted

The Next Web Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Twitter has taken action on another Donald Trump tweet. This time, it wasn't for misinformation about mail-in ballots or potentially inciting violence, but for using a copyrighted song in the campaign video posted by White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino.  Trump retweeted his tweet from Scavino's account. Later, Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by the band Linkin Park, filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice to take down the content.

This story continues at The Next Web

