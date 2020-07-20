Linkin Park gets Twitter to take down a video Trump retweeted Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Twitter has taken action on another Donald Trump tweet. This time, it wasn’t for misinformation about mail-in ballots or potentially inciting violence, but for using a copyrighted song in the campaign video posted by White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino. Trump retweeted his tweet from Scavino’s account. Later, Machine Shop Entertainment, a management company owned by the band Linkin Park, filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice to take down the content. [Read — Review: The Hifiman Deva are premium $300 headphones that happen to come with Bluetooth] Twitter removed this video on Saturday with a notice saying that “This…



