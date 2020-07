Watch molten thermite falling through water in otherworldly, extreme slow motion Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A material used to weld metals together wouldn't normally be something you'd consider relaxing — but watching molten thermite fall through water in the latest video from The Slow Mo Guys is actually a fairly soothing experience.



In the video above, Gav (without Dan again due to coronavirus travel restrictions, and adopting... 👓 View full article

