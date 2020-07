Find your perfect face mask before the rules change in the UK Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Face coverings must be worn by shoppers in England from July 24, so it's probably a good time to start looking for your own. Seriously, time is running out.



Face coverings must be worn by shoppers in England from July 24, so it's probably a good time to start looking for your own. Seriously, time is running out.

Reusable face masks can play an important role. Etsy and ASOS are stocking reusable face masks, with options available for less than £1.