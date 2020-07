Chinese hackers counted on no one clicking 'update' in decade-long spree Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Uh, maybe stop asking your computer to remind you tomorrow.



The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment Tuesday alleging two hackers worked in collaboration with the Chinese Ministry of State Security to steal everything from video game source code to weapons designs from hundreds of companies around the globe. And, if... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this