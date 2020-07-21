Global  
 

Legend of Korra coming to Netflix after Avatar’s runaway success

The Next Web Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
After the wonderful animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender made a big splash on Netflix, its sequel series is now poised to join it. Netflix today revealed The Legend of Korra will be streaming on Netflix, starting in August. She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020 For those unaware, Legend of Korra takes place roughly seventy years after the events of Avatar and featuring Aang’s successor to the role of Avatar, waterbender Korra and her own cadre of friends, supporters, and colorful…

