Prime Day Uncertainty a Dilemma for Amazon Sellers

E-Commerce Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Prime Day Uncertainty a Dilemma for Amazon SellersOne of the e-tail world's most pressing questions is: When will Amazon have its Prime Day sale this year? Perhaps a better question is: Will Prime Day happen at all? Amazon so far is not telling. If Prime Day 2020 takes place in the fall, the biggest deal days of the e-commerce industry could happen within several weeks of each other.
News video: Amazon Postpones 'Prime Day' Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon Postpones 'Prime Day' Due To Coronavirus Pandemic 00:15

 The company says they will hold the big sale later.

