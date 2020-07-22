Prime Day Uncertainty a Dilemma for Amazon Sellers
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () One of the e-tail world's most pressing questions is: When will Amazon have its Prime Day sale this year? Perhaps a better question is: Will Prime Day happen at all? Amazon so far is not telling. If Prime Day 2020 takes place in the fall, the biggest deal days of the e-commerce industry could happen within several weeks of each other.
