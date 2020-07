Greta Thunberg bluntly reacts to that viral photo of her staring daggers at Trump Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Greta Thunberg's work is nowhere near done.



In a wide-ranging interview with The Late Show's Stephen Colbert, the 17-year-old climate activist spoke about her ongoing school strike, her recent open letter to world leaders, and that famous photo of herself glaring pointedly at Donald Trump during the U.N. Climate Summit last... 👓 View full article

