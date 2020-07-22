Global  
 

Bored? Here's how to play 70 Xbox One demo games for free.

Mashable Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
If you're into free shit, super bored in lockdown, and have an Xbox One, you're in the right place.

Microsoft dropped free demos for around 70 games on Tuesday, all of which are available to download as part of its Summer Game Fest Demo Event.

Running from July 21 to 27, the event allows players to try demos of games for...
