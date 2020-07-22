Kim Kardashian issues rare statement on Kanye West’s mental health Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Following his surprise campaign announcement for the 2020 election, Kanye West has been drumming up controversy with statements on race and politics. But West has also been speaking out about his private life with his wife, Kim Kardashian.



West posted a series of now-deleted tweets in which he said he's been trying to... 👓 View full article

