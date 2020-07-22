Global  
 

Kim Kardashian issues rare statement on Kanye West’s mental health

Mashable Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Following his surprise campaign announcement for the 2020 election, Kanye West has been drumming up controversy with statements on race and politics. But West has also been speaking out about his private life with his wife, Kim Kardashian. 

West posted a series of now-deleted tweets in which he said he's been trying to...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally 02:24

 Growing concerns for Kanye West's mental health continue following his first-ever political rally in South Carolina. The rapper shared heartbreaking and shocking revelations about his marriage and the birth of his eldest daughter, North.

