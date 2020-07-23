Global  
 

Here’s why Elon Musk is a massive nickel backer

Thursday, 23 July 2020
On an investor call earlier this week, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk begged precious metal miners to dig up more nickel. But why? “Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way,” Musk said on the call yesterday, Reuters reports. While Tesla did turn an unexpected profit last quarter, it’s a rare occurrence for the company. Despite this, Musk is still keen to keep Tesla on a path of swift growth rather than rationalize the EV maker into a profitable business. However, that growth won’t come…

