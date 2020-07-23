Taylor Swift announces new album will drop tonight. This is not a drill.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () How's this for an enchanting surprise?
Quite unexpectedly Taylor Swift announced Thursday morning that her eighth studio album, folklore, will drop tonight at midnight. It's "an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she explains.
