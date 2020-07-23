Global  
 

Taylor Swift announces new album will drop tonight. This is not a drill.

Thursday, 23 July 2020
How's this for an enchanting surprise?

Quite unexpectedly Taylor Swift announced Thursday morning that her eighth studio album, folklore, will drop tonight at midnight. It's "an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she explains.



Surprise 🤗 Tonight at...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years

The Chicks Release First New Album In 14 Years 00:32

 The all-female country group The Chicks dropped their highly anticipated new album, "Gaslighter" on Friday. The album is the first in nearly 14 years from the legendary country music group. The new project comes at a major moment for the group who publicly announced a name change...

