The 'Halo Infinite' trailer highlights Master Chief's glorious armor Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The first trailer for Halo Infinite brings back the franchises iconic lean, green, alien-murder machine that is Master Chief's MJOLNIR armor — along with the promise that the only one who can don it to save humanity is you. Well, it's John-117, but for the purposes of Halo that's you.



The "Become" trailer was followed with... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: FanReviews - Published 1 week ago Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer 08:58 Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows. Halo Infinite Release Date: Holiday 2020

