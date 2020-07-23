The 'Halo Infinite' trailer highlights Master Chief's glorious armor
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The first trailer for Halo Infinite brings back the franchises iconic lean, green, alien-murder machine that is Master Chief's MJOLNIR armor — along with the promise that the only one who can don it to save humanity is you. Well, it's John-117, but for the purposes of Halo that's you.
Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows.
Halo Infinite Release Date: Holiday 2020
