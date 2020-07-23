Global  
 

The 5 most promising games shown at the Xbox Series X event

The Next Web Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Microsoft finally put on its big first-party game showcase today, the E3 replacement show we’ve been waiting for. It certainly didn’t disappoint, insofar as we did see games that will be available for the Xbox Series X when it comes out later this year. That’s a wrap on #XboxGamesShowcase: 🌍 10 World Premieres🚀 22 Console Launch Exclusives🎮 Every game shown will launch in @XboxGamePass or free to play💪The best line up of next-gen games on the world’s most powerful consolehttps://t.co/Ejuef09xNt — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2020 It was good to see so many different games represented on the new console…

