The 5 most promising games shown at the Xbox Series X event
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Microsoft finally put on its big first-party game showcase today, the E3 replacement show we’ve been waiting for. It certainly didn’t disappoint, insofar as we did see games that will be available for the Xbox Series X when it comes out later this year. That’s a wrap on #XboxGamesShowcase: 🌍 10 World Premieres🚀 22 Console Launch Exclusives🎮 Every game shown will launch in @XboxGamePass or free to play💪The best line up of next-gen games on the world’s most powerful consolehttps://t.co/Ejuef09xNt — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2020 It was good to see so many different games represented on the new console…
One of the main differences between the Xbox and PlayStation has always been the quality of their exclusives. But with the arrival of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, things are about to get interesting.
