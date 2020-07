'Little Manhattan' celebrates the simple wonder of a first crush Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

When HBO Max launched on May 27, there was much buzz about its formidable selection of classic movies. Where else could you find every Superman movie alongside Casablanca, Spirited Away, and Hobbs & Shaw? And there amid the expansive library lay a hidden gem: one of my favorite movies, Little Manhattan.



Written by Jennifer... 👓 View full article