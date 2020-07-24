US unveils blueprint for ‘unhackable’ national quantum internet Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The US Department of Energy has laid out a blueprint for a “virtually unhackable” national quantum internet that it claims could be functional within a decade. At a press conference on Thursday, government officials said the network would run alongside the existing Web, as a parallel internet for transmitting sensitive government and financial information. That extra security derives from a complex phenomenon known as quantum entanglement. While today’s internet transmits information by encoding data in photons, the quantum network will entangle pairs of photons so they’re inextricably linked. As TNW’s Tristan Greene explained in a previous article: “You’ll keep one of the photons, send…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Energy Department unveils roadmap for a national quantum internet The US is determined to achieve supremacy in quantum computing, and that now includes plans for a fledgling quantum internet. The Department of Energy has...

engadget 3 hours ago





Tweets about this