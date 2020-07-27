Intel lost $42B in market value after revealing it might not make its own next-gen chipsets Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Intel stock plunged on Friday after the US computing giant revealed a third-party manufacturer might make its next generation chipsets — wiping $41.72 billion from its market value. The announcement sent traders flocking to Intel‘s rivals. Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker by market cap, grew by $33.8 billion on Friday, while AMD added $11.5 billion. According to Bloomberg, TSMC’s 10% rally sent its stock to its highest point since 1990, ranking it the 12th most valuable stock in the world, tech or otherwise. TSMC produces chipsets for AMD, among others. Remarkably, AMD’s stock surge mirrored Intel‘s losses; $AMD closed the day up 16%, $INTC down…



