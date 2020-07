dorksie RT @business: SAP says it’s planning to take Qualtrics public through a U.S. IPO https://t.co/NT90XsbaZ4 2 minutes ago Neil McGillivray Recently read this article; SAP says goodbye to Qualtrics, less than two years after buying it for $8 billion https://t.co/65BNZQXijb 34 minutes ago WPN Qualtrics IPO Is A Win-Win, Says SAP CEO https://t.co/VxgQ8v0AUi 50 minutes ago hitbyabus SAP says goodbye to Qualtrics, less than two years after buying it for $8 billion | Fortune https://t.co/u7RWy5ryah 1 hour ago KeithNiccum #SAP says it plans to spin off #Qualtrics and take it public less than 2 years after acquiring the #surveysoftware… https://t.co/g0g1g5i9Yy 3 hours ago Rohit Subedi RT @Reuters: Qualtrics float would be 'win-win' proposition, SAP CEO says https://t.co/lbCbtMLy3G https://t.co/Cpztz5fUiW 3 hours ago Fhumu RT @BloombergDeals: SAP says it’s planning to take Qualtrics public through a U.S. IPO https://t.co/72SnQy5wGW 3 hours ago Gib Olander RT @danielnewmanUV: Big move here and a reverse of course on $SAP's earnings day. This is a big move, but should raise a lot of capital and… 3 hours ago