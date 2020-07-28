Global  
 

5 tips to help you land an internship during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Even though unemployment has reached a record high due to business closures and social distancing measures brought about by the new coronavirus, you can still snag an internship if you know how to adapt and get creative. That advice comes from Jon Schlesinger, director of the career center at Brandeis University and also a lecturer in a course designed to get students to think critically about the industry in which they intern. Here, Schlesinger offers five tips for students who are searching for internships or haven’t yet started internships that they’ve secured. Create your own virtual internships While a poll…

