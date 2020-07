'Destroy All Humans!' reboot is campy fun until you feel like a jerk Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Destroy All Humans! made me feel like an asshole.



It wasn’t the arson, kidnapping, mass murder, or dismemberment of livestock that did it; I enjoyed those shenanigans tremendously. But some time around the 50th derogatory utterance of “pussy” by a random NPC, I felt embarrassed enough to stop playing at full volume.... 👓 View full article

