TikTok owner ByteDance’s AI chief to leave as US pressure rises Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ByteDance‘s head of AI research is leaving the Beijing-based firm amid mounting scrutiny of the company’s video app TikTok. Since Ma Wei-Ling joined ByteDance after leaving Microsoft in 2017, the company has become the world’s most valuable startup — thanks largely to TikTok, the planet’s most downloaded app in Q1 2020. The AI developed at Wei-Ling’s lab has played a big role in TikTok‘s wild popularity. It provides creators with a range of user-friendly editing tools, and gives consumers an addictive feed of videos personalized to their tastes. But the app’s success has also sparked a growing number of regulatory challenges. In June, the Indian government banned…



