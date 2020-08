You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK teen bored in lockdown designs and builds robot inspired by Boston Dynamics to attack



A 16-year-old from Leeds, UK has designed and 3D printed a robot that has been inspired by the technology company Boston Dynamics. Footage shows the 3D printed robot being hit with a stick but still.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:33 Published 2 weeks ago Break Out of Your Shell and Meet "Turtle Boy"!



Author Evan Wolkenstein is no stranger to feeling like the odd one out. He began writing a comic strip 30 years after surgery to correct a facial difference titled "How I Learned to Love My Face". Now.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:41 Published 3 weeks ago Americans identify the telltale signs of a gamer



Over half of Americans think video games should be considered a part of the Olympics, according to new research.The survey looked at 2,000 Americans' opinions on video games and asked them to examine.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this