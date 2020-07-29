Scientists use AI to predict what makes a successful relationship Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Couples counselors have been around for decades. But with around 40% of US marriages now ending in divorce, they could probably do with some more modern techniques. A new AI study led by Western University could provide them with some pointers. The researchers say it’s the first systematic attempt at using machine learning to predict relationship satisfaction. “Satisfaction with romantic relationships has important implications for health, wellbeing, and work productivity,” said Western Psychology professor Samantha Joel in a statement. “But research on predictors of relationship quality is often limited in scope and scale, and carried out separately in individual laboratories.” Joel and…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gemma Collins and James Argent split?



Gemma Collins and James Argent split? The former 'TOWIE' stars have been in an on/off relationship for years, but Arg is now claimed to have told Gemma he wants to be in an "open relationship", after.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship'



Johnny Depp's former personal assistant was "appalled" at Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against the actor because he considered her to be the "abuser in the relationship". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement



(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this