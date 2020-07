Seth Meyers mocks Trump's approval of 'demon sperm' doctor Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

... The U.S. now has over 4.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and around 150,000 deaths — a staggering toll accounting for a huge percentage of the 16.5 million cases and 656,000 deaths worldwide. Ideally, these distressing numbers would convince America of the desperate need for face masks , social distancing, and lockdowns to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this