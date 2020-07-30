Take your YouTube videos to the next level with these feature-rich editing options
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () These days, you don’t need a college degree or formal training to edit videos for YouTube — although, it might help in the grand scheme of things. Rather, with the help of sophisticated video editing software and some patience while you get the hang of it, you can edit movie-quality videos from the comfort of your...
“I have struggled with math as well. Nobody is perfect when it comes to learning something new. “ Alexis Loveraz is just 16-years-old, but he’s teaching millions of people using TikTok! At first, he was just making the videos for fun, but after people started messaging him from all over the...
As nature lovers and conservationists, my wife and I are fortunate enough to live in a remote wilderness area of the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa. While living in the wild, you get to..
Einstein the talking parrot and Jeff are in the family room enjoying each other's company. Einstein asks, "What's a Turkey?" and imitates a rooster sound. Jeff corrects Einstein and says, "No, that's..