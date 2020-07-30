Take your YouTube videos to the next level with these feature-rich editing options

Global  
 

Mashable Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
These days, you don’t need a college degree or formal training to edit videos for YouTube — although, it might help in the grand scheme of things. Rather, with the help of sophisticated video editing software and some patience while you get the hang of it, you can edit movie-quality videos from the comfort of your...
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: 16-year-old becomes TikTok tutor to thousands of students

16-year-old becomes TikTok tutor to thousands of students 01:37

 “I have struggled with math as well. Nobody is perfect when it comes to learning something new. “ Alexis Loveraz is just 16-years-old, but he’s teaching millions of people using TikTok! At first, he was just making the videos for fun, but after people started messaging him from all over the...

