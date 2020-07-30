Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites

The Next Web Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
TLDR: With Inspireframe Website Mockups, you can take thousands of web design elements to create just the site design you want in minutes. Website design projects often fall into one of two categories. You can go the old-school route of building a site from scratch at the coding level, importing graphics, crafting functionality and basically creating something entirely unique. This is like a painter taking an empty canvas and turning it into a portrait. Or you can employ a website builder app, which basically dumbs down your process to simple drag and drop, often with no need for actual coding…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/xvXdfwmX0X 6 minutes ago

TheLedge80

Alex of London This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/gzwRSaV0TN 18 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/UGhrIZ57tH 23 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites -… https://t.co/NjXX7mFjES 29 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/vFxLXEEoSd 40 minutes ago

TNWDeals

TNW Deals This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/4tqxmfLSw2 43 minutes ago

Browsify

Browsify #WFH This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites -… https://t.co/oRYSE0ilXK 46 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/bnqIuhSqIg 46 minutes ago