This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

TLDR: With Inspireframe Website Mockups, you can take thousands of web design elements to create just the site design you want in minutes. Website design projects often fall into one of two categories. You can go the old-school route of building a site from scratch at the coding level, importing graphics, crafting functionality and basically creating something entirely unique. This is like a painter taking an empty canvas and turning it into a portrait. Or you can employ a website builder app, which basically dumbs down your process to simple drag and drop, often with no need for actual coding…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Steven Krohn | Krohn Media This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/xvXdfwmX0X 6 minutes ago Alex of London This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/gzwRSaV0TN 18 minutes ago Trilinda.com This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/UGhrIZ57tH 23 minutes ago Latest Commentary This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites -… https://t.co/NjXX7mFjES 29 minutes ago CalCISO This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites… https://t.co/vFxLXEEoSd 40 minutes ago TNW Deals This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/4tqxmfLSw2 43 minutes ago Browsify #WFH This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites -… https://t.co/oRYSE0ilXK 46 minutes ago TNW This invaluable design and marketing tool can keep you from wasting hours building mock websites https://t.co/bnqIuhSqIg 46 minutes ago