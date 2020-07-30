Microsoft’s contribution to Blender is a win-win for the 3D community Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Microsoft has made a pledge to support the development of 3D creation suite, Blender. In an announcement from yesterday, Blender revealed the Windows-maker has joined the foundation’s Development Fund as a Corporate Gold member in order to help the company continue to provide its software for free. Unlike other popular alternatives like Cinema4D and Maya, Blender’s apps are entirely free and open-source. In all fairness, Microsoft‘s contribution — which will be in the ballpark of €30,000 according to Blender’s membership page — won’t be a huge boost to the company’s revenue, but the move could go a long way to lending more…



