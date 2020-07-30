Where to buy face masks that kids will actually want to wear
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () There's a lot of uncertainty going into this school year. One thing is for sure, though: Kids attending in-person classes need to wear a face mask to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
To make sure your kids will actually wear their masks all day, get them ones that fit their personalities that they'll actually...
Reopened schools in Georgia’s Paulding and Cherokee counties drew negative attention this week. Viral photos showed students packing hallways with little regard for social distancing or mask-wearing...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published