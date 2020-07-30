Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama reminds us of ever-present threat of voter suppression in John Lewis eulogy

Mashable Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
On Thursday, during a eulogy for the late Rep. John Lewis in Georgia, former President Barack Obama took aim at the current administration and criticized an ever-present threat to our democracy: voter suppression. 

"...there are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting, by closing polling...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this